Maradu flats: Demolition men at work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demolition men have begun their work at Maradu with the parking lots of the highrises being pulled down since Monday. Edifice Engineering, the contracting firm assigned to demolish the Jain Coral Cove, employed excavators for the job. It will complete the preparatory work by December 15.

“We are readying for the final implosion of the structure. The columns and other major portions will be razed only by the explosives,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.

Referring to the dust pollution complaints raised by the residents, he said: “We are trying to minimise 70 per cent of the dust by using fire tenders during the final demolition. Currently, the workers are trying their best to reduce the effect,” said Mehta. The firms will decide the dates of filling explosive materials and other details of implosion at a meeting to be convened by chief secretary on November 11.

“The Maradu municipality has already handed over the apartments to the contractors for demolition. Now, it is up to the firms concerned to raze the buildings according to the labour availability. We are planning to execute the final demolition by either December last week or January first week,” said Maradu municipality secretary Muhammed Arif Khan.

Earlier, the contracting firms had removed windows and railings from all the five apartments. The Mumbai-based company will also demolish Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram apartments as well. The twin towers of Alfa Serene will be razed by Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives.

Residents to shift remaining belongings today

Following the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee’s approval to shift the remaining belongings on November 6, the flat owners will bid adieu to the highrises on Wednesday. A total of 26 petitions have been received by the panel from the flat owners to shift the materials.