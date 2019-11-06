Home Cities Kochi

Prepaid autos shoo away passengers, charge at will

 Ideally , the pre-paid auto hiring system at railway stations is supposed to ensure that passengers have a safe and hassle-free travel to their destinations, after alighting the train.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The prepaid autorickshaw counter at South railway station wears a deserted look at night on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ideally , the pre-paid auto hiring system at railway stations is supposed to ensure that passengers have a safe and hassle-free travel to their destinations, after alighting the train. But ask a regular passenger, and you will see that their experiences have been far different from the expectations.

Recently, a couple who had alighted at Aluva Railway Station ended up spending the better part of their night running around in search of an autorickshaw -- that too, with an infant in hand. Ashiq Haider Ali had arrived at the station with his family at 6.10 pm, on the Alappuzha-Chennai Express. “But the pre-paid counter at the station was not functioning,” said Ashiq, a physiotherapist by profession. “I travel to Aluva frequently and I have never seen the counter operational. The auto drivers charge at will, and the passengers have to cater to their whims,” he said.

On seeing the autorickshaws parked near the counter, Ashiq had approached the driver of the first vehicle. But he refused to take the trip. “It was dark and raining. I approached the next driver and then the next. None of them was ready to take the trip,” said Ashiq. He pointed out that the drivers were behaving rudely to other passengers too. “We were just walking around in the rain, seeking a ride. After a long wait that we finally managed to hail an autorickshaw.

As soon as I got in, I sent a message to the traffic police. They responded immediately and assured us that a team would be sent to the station. According to them, they have been unable to act on the matter because nobody files a complaint,” said Ashiq. The issue is not isolated to Aluva Railway Station. According to Anna Seban, who works at a city college, the pre-paid counter at the back entrance of Ernakulam South Railway Station too remains closed once it’s dusk. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp