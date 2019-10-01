Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro to boost cycling as part of green drive

Stating that seamless mobility is one of the attributes of a green city, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has devised various strategies in this direction.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Stating that seamless mobility is one of the attributes of a green city, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has devised various strategies in this direction. They include improving traffic infrastructure, integration of various modes of transport and promoting green mobility. In the context of the fight against climate change, KMRL intends to promote green mobility by encouraging cycling and walking.

As an initial step to ensure last-mile connectivity and support green mobility, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), in association with KMRL, Hero cycles and Youon Technologies, is promoting a bicycle-sharing project. The plan is to roll out around 1,000 bicycles in the city, with main focus on the 25.6-km metro stretch between Aluva and Pettah.

“The system works on a hub-and-spoke model. There will be a main docking station and six to seven sub-stations, within a 2.5-3 km area. The main docking station can accommodate around 20-30 bicycles. Each station will be fitted with a smart card machine. To hire a cycle from a stand, the user will have to swipe the contactless RFID card at a service station to be personally identified by the system, which then unlocks a bike from the support frame.

This machine would be linked to the data management software,” said KMRL authorities about the technical side of the project.As part of Swachhatha campaign, CSML also organised a cyclothon—Cycle to Recycle — on Sunday. Over 200 cyclists joined hands to spread the ‘cycle to recycle’ message.

