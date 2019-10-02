Home Cities Kochi

A meeting of lonely hearts, both old and young

The students, most of whom are orphans or abandoned by their parents, found solace in the embrace of the grandparents.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students of St Teresa’s College interacting with senior citizens from the Signature AgedCare during the ‘Hug Your Grandparents’ programme held in Kochi  Albin Mathew

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Hug your grandparents and parents, hug them tight because if you keep delaying it there will come a day when you might have the time but they won’t be around anymore, said Lazarus C, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.  Lazarus and his home mates from the Signature AgedCare had a lot to share with students of St Teresa’s College, during the ‘Hug Your Grandparents’ programme as a part of International Day of Older Persons.

The tired eyes and the stooping backs speak a lot about the hardships they underwent. “All of us want to live in our homes where we spent more than half of our lives. These places are filled with bitter-sweet memories. But, alas, everything doesn’t go as per our desires,” said Lazarus. I am very old! he said. “My age is proof that I have lived very long. However, what I wish for my fellow senior citizens is a bit of consideration.”

According to Lazarus, whose wife and siblings passed away long ago, instead of dumping the elderly in old age homes and forgetting about them, society must give them an avenue to use their skills.

“You can see that every one of us has one skill or the other. Some have clerical abilities while others have experience in various fields. We have aged! But that doesn’t mean we have become useless,” said Lazarus. “Of course, in today’s society, old age homes are a must," said Lazarus whose only son is settled in London.

The sadness and ache were evident in the storyline of the skits presented by the senior citizens. However, the presence of the students of the Willingdon Island Government High School gave them joy.

The ‘Hug Your Grandparents’ programme was organised by the Departments of Home Science and Psychology along with the NSS unit of St Teresa’s College in association with the Signature AgedCare and Childline.

