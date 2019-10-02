Home Cities Kochi

A soaring success

The festival was inaugurated by K Karthick, district police chief (Ernakulam Rural). It was presided by Fr Antony Kochalumkal CMI, vicar provincial, S H Province, Kochi.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

St Ephrem’s school being handed over the basketball championship trophy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 34th edition of FABULA 2K19 took place at the Rajagiri Higher Secondary School from September 27 to 30. Apart from competitions like quiz, painting, poetry writing, short film making, vegetable carving, and a fashion show, there was also the Fr Sales Memorial basketball as well as football tournaments. Around 80 schools and 1,000 students from all over south India took part. The theme was ‘Swachh Bharat’.

The festival was inaugurated by K Karthick, district police chief (Ernakulam Rural). It was presided by Fr Antony Kochalumkal CMI, vicar provincial, S H Province, Kochi.The graceful and rhythmic dance performance to the song composed by music teacher Jayalakshmi S on the theme, ‘Good versus evil’ added a lot of colour to the inaugural ceremony.

Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi, Kakkanad, bagged the overall championship while Al-Ameen Public School, Edappally, finished runners-up. The basketball tournament for senior boys category was won by St Ephrem’s, Mannanam, while Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School, Koratty, finished runners-up. Joshua Abraham (St Ephrem’s, Mannanam) was adjudged the best player and Ejuradas (Little Flower, Koratty), the promising player.

In the senior girls category, St Joseph Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai, emerged as the winners, while St Goretti’s, Thiruvananthapuram, were the runners-up.Jeevika K (St Joseph, Chennai) was named the best player while Haleemajan (St Goretti), the promising player. In football, Sacred Heart, Thevara, won, while Edappally Govt Higher Secondary School finished as runners-up.

In the valedictory function, on September 30, Fr Davis Chiramel, founder, Kidney Federation of India, was the chief guest. Fr Jose Kuriedath CMI, provincial and manager, SH Province, Kochi presided. Pearle Maaney, actor and former student of Rajagiri, Reji Bhaskar, fashion photographer, and Fr Joby Vithayathil CMI, provincial councillor, were present. One of the highlights was the felicitation ceremony for 70 members of the cleaning staff of Kalamassery Municipality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp