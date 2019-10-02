A soaring success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 34th edition of FABULA 2K19 took place at the Rajagiri Higher Secondary School from September 27 to 30. Apart from competitions like quiz, painting, poetry writing, short film making, vegetable carving, and a fashion show, there was also the Fr Sales Memorial basketball as well as football tournaments. Around 80 schools and 1,000 students from all over south India took part. The theme was ‘Swachh Bharat’.

The festival was inaugurated by K Karthick, district police chief (Ernakulam Rural). It was presided by Fr Antony Kochalumkal CMI, vicar provincial, S H Province, Kochi.The graceful and rhythmic dance performance to the song composed by music teacher Jayalakshmi S on the theme, ‘Good versus evil’ added a lot of colour to the inaugural ceremony.

Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi, Kakkanad, bagged the overall championship while Al-Ameen Public School, Edappally, finished runners-up. The basketball tournament for senior boys category was won by St Ephrem’s, Mannanam, while Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School, Koratty, finished runners-up. Joshua Abraham (St Ephrem’s, Mannanam) was adjudged the best player and Ejuradas (Little Flower, Koratty), the promising player.

In the senior girls category, St Joseph Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai, emerged as the winners, while St Goretti’s, Thiruvananthapuram, were the runners-up.Jeevika K (St Joseph, Chennai) was named the best player while Haleemajan (St Goretti), the promising player. In football, Sacred Heart, Thevara, won, while Edappally Govt Higher Secondary School finished as runners-up.

In the valedictory function, on September 30, Fr Davis Chiramel, founder, Kidney Federation of India, was the chief guest. Fr Jose Kuriedath CMI, provincial and manager, SH Province, Kochi presided. Pearle Maaney, actor and former student of Rajagiri, Reji Bhaskar, fashion photographer, and Fr Joby Vithayathil CMI, provincial councillor, were present. One of the highlights was the felicitation ceremony for 70 members of the cleaning staff of Kalamassery Municipality.