Ann Benjamin’s Swap Room to promote the concept of ‘reuse’

The Swap Festival will continue till October 15 for people to donate and get pre-used items

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:48 AM

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Reduce, reuse, recycle. The three Rs have been reiterated throughout schooling in environmental science classes. However, it is the addition of the fourth R that could easily be the first step towards battling the rising mountain of garbage. Refuse. Refusing to give in to fast fashion and the world’s boundless appetite for consumerism.

While activists like Greta Thunberg take innumerable efforts to make the planet a better place and promote sustainability, Ann Benjamin’s ‘The Swap Room’ is inevitable. Aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birthday anniversary, the initiative could not have been more timely, for the latter was a strong advocate of minimalism and propagated effective waste management.

The Swap Room was an overnight concept. Like the name suggests, users can donate their old clothes, toys, books and magazines, accumulate points for the same and buy other pre-owned or pre-loved clothing. “The initiative is a regular event in other countries such as France and Denmark. I work in the media industry and as part of it, I can’t repeat costumes. As a result, I have hoarded a lot of them which I might never use. I realised that several of us would have old outfits that have been lying in our houses for years while we continue to buy new ones. With what’s happening around the world, and Greta’s climate protests, I realised that such an event was necessary. This gave birth to the Swap Room,” said Ann, founder of the initiative.

The Swap Festival which started at DI, Peters Enclave, Panampilly Nagar, from Tuesday will continue till October 15 between 3-5 pm. The public can drop in their materials at the collection point. The primary event, wherein one can swap items, will be held in November.

“We have two fashion consultants who will curate the clothes received accordingly. They can be swapped at the main event for the number of points the user has. If one does not have materials to donate, they can always buy pre-owned clothes, thereby reducing and reusing existing ones. It’s almost like a barter system,” Ann said.

In a populous country like India, swapping garments can go a long way in reducing carbon waste. However, did Ann have apprehensions about the public’s willingness to buy pre-owned clothing? “I was sceptical too. However, I received an enormous response from people, which has reaffirmed the need for such a project,” said Ann, who is joined by partners Appu Thomas and Reenu Sebastian in creating the Swap Room.

Clothes and other pre-loved items that could not be swapped will head to charity homes. “Books that could not be swapped will be donated to libraries. As for old magazines, Vineetha, a girl with muscular dystrophy, will be upcycling them and creating seed pens to be sold for the main event,” said Ann.

swap it
Washed and dry cleaned garments, bags, accessories, books, magazines and toys can be donated and swapped

