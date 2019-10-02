Home Cities Kochi

Centre in favour of Kochi Metro’s second corridor

The state also reiterated its stance of running the Trivandrum International Airport which the Union Minister said would be discussed and decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured of central support for developing Kochi Metro’s second corridor from Kaloor stadium to Infopark in Kakkanad.

The assurance was given at a meeting held between Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi. He said the ministry would refer the project for discussion before the Public Investment Board and the Cabinet. The project envisages developing an 11.2km second corridor of the metro from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark.

Airport check-in

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the state government was considering a proposal to set up a check-in counter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to assist the passengers travelling to Cochin International Airport.

He said that the state had also explored the possibility of starting an embarkation point at the newly commissioned Kannur international airport to facilitate Haj pilgrimage. The chief minister said that the Union minister had also favourably responded to the state’s demand to allot more flights between Kerala and various destinations considering the increase in volume of air passengers and shortage of flight services. The demand had been taken up by the state government at an earlier meeting chaired by the union civil aviation secretary in Thiruvanathapuram.

The state also reiterated its stance of running the Trivandrum International Airport which the Union Minister said would be discussed and decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp