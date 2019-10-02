Centre in favour of Kochi Metro’s second corridor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured of central support for developing Kochi Metro’s second corridor from Kaloor stadium to Infopark in Kakkanad.

The assurance was given at a meeting held between Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi. He said the ministry would refer the project for discussion before the Public Investment Board and the Cabinet. The project envisages developing an 11.2km second corridor of the metro from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark.

Airport check-in

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the state government was considering a proposal to set up a check-in counter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to assist the passengers travelling to Cochin International Airport.

He said that the state had also explored the possibility of starting an embarkation point at the newly commissioned Kannur international airport to facilitate Haj pilgrimage. The chief minister said that the Union minister had also favourably responded to the state’s demand to allot more flights between Kerala and various destinations considering the increase in volume of air passengers and shortage of flight services. The demand had been taken up by the state government at an earlier meeting chaired by the union civil aviation secretary in Thiruvanathapuram.

The state also reiterated its stance of running the Trivandrum International Airport which the Union Minister said would be discussed and decided in the next cabinet meeting.