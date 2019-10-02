Home Cities Kochi

Decomposed bodies in flat: Autopsy indicates suicide

The police have intensified the probe into the incident in which bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment building at Thottakattukara in Aluva.

Published: 02nd October 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have intensified the probe into the incident in which bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment building at Thottakattukara in Aluva. Though the doctors who conducted the postmortem examination on the bodies indicated it to be a case of suicide, the police are waiting for detailed forensic and chemical examination reports of the internal organs of the deceased.

“We have taken expert opinion of a couple of doctors who indicated it as case of suicide,” said a senior police officer.  The bodies of Ramesh,33, of Vadakkancherry in Palakkad, and Monisha, 25, of  Thrissur, were found lying inside the apartment on the third floor of the building last Saturday after neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the floor. Preliminary probe revealed that the incident could not be termed as a suicide as there were sufficient inputs indicating homicide.

The doors and windows of the apartment were not locked from inside and they were found open by the police team which reached the spot.

