KMRL hopeful of maintaining average ridership of 60k per day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is almost a month since the service of Kochi Metro was extended up to Thykoodam. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had given discounts on fares throughout the month and now with the offer ending on September 30, the agency is keenly looking into the average ridership of Kochi Metro. KMRL authorities are optimistic that the Metro services will maintain an average ridership of 60,000 per day on weekdays from now on. On weekends, they are expecting an average ridership of nearly 70,000.



Ridership figures on Tuesday, the first day after the discounts and offers ended, are also a positive sign for KMRL. The ridership on Tuesday was 58,000 (till 9.30 pm).

“Even after the discounts ended, there was a good rush on Kochi Metro on Tuesday. Remember, during the Onam season, the ridership had crossed one lakh once and throughout the holidays we maintained 82,000 ridership per day. When the holidays ended, the discount rate was reduced to 20 per cent between September 19 and 30. Even then, we got an average of more than 60,000 riders per day, which was really good,” according to a KMRL source.

The services of Kochi Metro were extended up to Thykoodam on September 4. After the service extension, the average ridership nearly doubled to 82,515 during the second week of September. Record number of travellers travelled on September 12 with the figure touching 1,01,463. However, with schools reopening after Onam vacation and the 50 per cent travel discount offered by KMRL coming to an end, ridership dropped to 60,000 per day.

However, on September 29, Sunday, the average ridership was 68,000 which is a very good sign. KMRL authorities, during the service extension, were also expecting an increase of 20,000 passengers, which they have already achieved.