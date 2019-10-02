One more death due to potholes; LDF to make it election issue

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another life was lost in the city due to the bad condition of roads and the callous way in which the Kochi Corporation is reacting to the incident is nothing short of sheer brazenness.



With the Left Front making it clear that the miserable state of the roads in Kochi will be made an important election plank, given that the UDF candidate is Kochi Corporation Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh, it has turned out to be an advantage to Manu Roy, the LDF independent candidate.

Consider this: A day after a 32-year-old-man Umesh Kumar was run over by a bus near Elamkulam Metro station on Monday after his scooter fell into a pothole, the Kochi corporation has passed the buck to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Mayor Soumini Jain, reacting to the fatal accident, said that the potholes were created after KMRL used heavy vehicles for its construction work.

However, CPM leaders begged to differ. “Since the road belongs to the corporation, it’s the civic body’s responsibility to monitor work and to make the roads pothole-free,” said M Anilkumar, CPM leader and former councillor.

He said the mayor and the corporation are the main culprits behind the accident. If the mayor had acted properly by repairing the potholes on time, the death could have been avoided.

“It is the corporation’s prime responsibility to maintain the roads pothole-free for which taxes are collected from everyone. The corporation has already proved that it is a failure in carrying out the basic developmental activities in the city. Palarivattom flyover and the potholes in the city will be a major discussion point in the upcoming byelection,” said Anilkumar.

In a recent meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas, around 45 roads have been identified as dangerous stretches.

Even though the collector directed all the agencies, including the corporation, to carry out repair works, the corporation is yet to wake up from its slumber.

“It was just three days ago I met with an accident on the same spot where one person lost his life. Though we filled the pothole using some concrete materials, the stretch still remains a death trap. If the authorities concerned had carried out the repair work on time, we would not have lost a life,” said Daniel Sebastian, a Kadavanthra resident.

However, Jain is sticking to her position that potholes formed after KMRL used heavy vehicles for its ongoing construction work.

“Though we carried out the patchwork, the potholes started developing on the stretch. We have almost completed carrying out repair works on the corporation roads. The repair work can be completed if we get some sunny days,” said the mayor, adding that Kerala Water Authority also played a major role in delaying the road repair works.

She said the district administration was also equally responsible for the accident as the collector who lashed out at his officers recently for not doing the work has failed to bring about the desired result.

Though the collector chaired several meetings to discuss the issue, no action has been taken so far. He didn’t take any action against the officer who is responsible for the pathetic state of the roads, Jain said.