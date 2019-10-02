Home Cities Kochi

Standing up to be counted

Former journalist K S R Menon talks about the reasons behind the setting up of the ‘Democratic Social Justice Party’, an outfit for the forward castes 

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:49 AM

K S R Menon (right) with a few office-bearers and party members

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: One night, former journalist K S R Menon stood at the living room window of his seventh-floor apartment in Aluva and stared at the Periyar River. He had just returned from a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram with his friend, Konni Gopakumar and felt upbeat, but physically tired. So, he was enjoying the summer breeze blowing through the window. Later, as his wife Radhika laid the dishes on the dining table, Menon said, “A group of us are planning to start a political party for the forward castes.”This statement expectedly received a middle-class reaction. “What?” she said, her eyes widening. “Are you guys crazy?”  

“No,” Menon said. “We are serious.”
Then he explained the reasons why. “If we have a political presence, those of our community members who are below the poverty line could get government benefits,” he said. “Because we are categorised as being a forward caste, we don’t get any benefits. We have to fight this. And we also need a political voice.”Radhika pondered over her husband’s remarks. Then she said, “Okay, but please don’t bring the party to the house.”   

Menon nodded, while Gopakumar gave a smile. When Menon called his children, Ashwin in Seattle and Aishwarya, a lawyer in Delhi, they both said, “Go for it.”That was two years ago. Recently, after a lot of to-and-fro e-mails, the Election Commission of India has registered the ‘Democratic Social Justice Party’ (DSJP). “It took time because the guidelines are very strict,” says Menon. “You must have 100 founding members, an office and a constitution that adheres to the Indian Constitution. You cannot have objectives contrary to it. The office-bearers have to declare their assets.”

The office bearers include Menon as president, Gopakumar (who was a leader of the defunct National Democratic Party) as general secretary and businessman Mallelil Sreedharan Nair as treasurer. The chief patron is Manjery Bhaskara Pillai, who heads over 100 Malabar Nair Samajam units in north Kerala and is also a director of the Global Nair Sewa Samaj. “He is very well known in the Nair community,” says Menon.

As for a permanent symbol, it will be granted by the Election Commission only after the DSJP has participated in a few elections.Asked about the definition of forward communities, Menon says, “The Nairs comprise 80 per cent. Then there are the related communities like the Namboodiris, Nambiars, Marars, Poduvals and Pisharodies.”

For a while now, the DSJP leaders have been going all over the state giving speeches to community members. “The idea is gaining traction,” says Menon. “In the first meeting, the people could not understand the concept. Our party, the NDP, was disbanded in 1996. Then the people said, ‘Why should we have a party?’ We replied that this will help us fight our marginalisation in state politics.”  
Later, Menon, as well as the other DSJP leaders, met G Sukumaran Nair, the general secretary of the Nair Service Society, the leading community organisation, and the latter said he would support the good work of the party.  

The people are also offering their support. After the speeches during a meeting at Kalamassery, an elderly woman came to the podium and said, “This is something we should have done a long time ago. Nobody cares for us. If there is an unjustified government transfer, we cannot appeal to anybody. I will work for the party until my last breath.”

Another woman also came up. During the Sabarimala stir against women of a certain age being allowed to enter the temple, the 30-year-old poured kerosene on her body and was prevented from lighting up, in the nick of time, by the people nearby. “She also told us that she will work for the party till her last breath,” says Menon.  

The party is planning to contest the panchayat elections, next year, in segments where they are strong. “In Kollam, we are 30 per cent, Kannur 24 per cent, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, the Nairs and other related communities are 18 per cent, Kochi is 10 per cent while in Thrissur it is 8 per cent,” says Menon. “If we do tactical voting, we can make a big difference. And that is also the situation in 28 assembly constituencies, where candidates won by a margin of fewer than 5000 votes during the last time.”

The party is willing to stitch useful alliances, with the BJP, the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, the constituents of the LDF, UDF, and the Kerala Congress. “We had met K M Mani,” says Menon. “He was very keen. He said that whenever the Kerala Congress had aligned with the Nairs, both did very well, especially during the time of [NSS founder] Mannathu Padmanabha Pillai (1878-1970).”

A writing life
K S R Menon grew up in Aluva is the son of a senior government official. He did his Masters from the Union Christian College at Aluva and went to Delhi to do a one-year course in journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Following that, he joined the Press Trust of India and worked there for 18 years. Thereafter, he was transferred to Dubai, where he covered the West Asia region. He returned to Kerala in 2013 and published a novel, ‘Desert Hunt’.

