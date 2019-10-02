Two more held in 2017 robbery case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two more members of a 12-member gang which robbed two houses and decamped with valuables after brutally attacking its residents in 2017 were nabbed by the Ernakulam North police. According to police officers, Manik aka Master, 35, and Alangir aka Rafeeq, 33, of Pirsipur district in Bangladesh were arrested.

On December 15, 2017, the 12-member armed gang first struck at the house of an elderly couple at Pullepady Crossroad in the heart of the city in the wee hours.

They attacked the couple and took away a two-sovereign gold chain and a couple of gold bangles weighing one-and-a-half sovereigns each at gunpoint. The following day, they targeted a house in Eroor near Tripunithura. After brutally assaulting the residents, the robbers decamped with 50 sovereigns of gold, `24,000 in cash and mobile phones.