Home Cities Kochi

Umesh’s dream of a life in Switzerland snuffed out by bad roads

Living in a small house in Kulamavu in Idukki district, Umesh was the only hope for his father Raveendran and mother Saraswathi.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Deceased Umesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For 32-year-old Umesh Kumar, life was full of hope, but fate turned cruel when a pothole on a city road robbed his life.

Working as a project manager in a telecommunications firm, Umesh, his wife Divya, a nurse by profession, and their two-year-old daughter Dhiya, were all set to move to Switzerland for better prospects as they were going through a financial crisis.

Living in a small house in Kulamavu in Idukki district, Umesh was the only hope for his father Raveendran and mother Saraswathi.

“His wife completed IELTS and they were planning to move abroad within a couple of months. I don’t know how his family can manage. Their whole life depended on him,” said Nithin, his friend.

According to him, the accident happened not because of potholes alone. It was also due to the rash driving of a private bus.

“It is easy for all to sum up the incident by passing the buck to the potholes, but the reality is different. According to passengers of the bus, the rash driving of the vehicle was also a reason for the death. It was the conductor who drove the vehicle. A detailed probe should be initiated. Otherwise, his soul will not get justice,” said Nithin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp