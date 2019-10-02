Umesh’s dream of a life in Switzerland snuffed out by bad roads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For 32-year-old Umesh Kumar, life was full of hope, but fate turned cruel when a pothole on a city road robbed his life.

Working as a project manager in a telecommunications firm, Umesh, his wife Divya, a nurse by profession, and their two-year-old daughter Dhiya, were all set to move to Switzerland for better prospects as they were going through a financial crisis.

Living in a small house in Kulamavu in Idukki district, Umesh was the only hope for his father Raveendran and mother Saraswathi.

“His wife completed IELTS and they were planning to move abroad within a couple of months. I don’t know how his family can manage. Their whole life depended on him,” said Nithin, his friend.

According to him, the accident happened not because of potholes alone. It was also due to the rash driving of a private bus.

“It is easy for all to sum up the incident by passing the buck to the potholes, but the reality is different. According to passengers of the bus, the rash driving of the vehicle was also a reason for the death. It was the conductor who drove the vehicle. A detailed probe should be initiated. Otherwise, his soul will not get justice,” said Nithin.