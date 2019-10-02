Venu Rajamony’s book released in Amsterdam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘India and the Netherlands - Past, Present and Future’, a book authored by India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Venu Rajamony, was released at a seminar attended by the King and Queen of the Netherlands. The first copy of the book was received by HM King Willem Alexander in the presence of a large number of distinguished guests, including the Dutch Minister for Education, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam and Ambassadors of 26 countries, at a function held in Amsterdam on Monday. The book written by Venu Rajamony, a Kochi native, is an encyclopaedia of the cross-cultural legacy between India and the Netherlands.