Fisheries Institute holds competitions for students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the Occasion of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) organised various competitions for school students. Director C N Ravishankar distributed mementoes and certificates to the winners, who explored the opportunities in agricultural research. Swathi Sajeev of Government Girls’ HSS won the first prize in the painting competition, while Ashuthosh Anand E and Vignesh S of St Albert’s HSS won the first prize in the quiz competition. Saranya S Nair of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir won the first prize in the essay writing competition. Scientist A K Mohanty and Nikita Gopal spoke.