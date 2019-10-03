Home Cities Kochi

Focus on rash and drink driving, not petty offences, Behera tells officers

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police personnel should be on the lookout for serious traffic offence, like rash driving or drink driving, rather than harassing motorists by verifying pollution certificates and licences. State Police Chief Loknath Behera issued the directive to police personnel, saying their primary duty was to reduce road accidents.

“The department must focus on reducing traffic accidents. All senior officers and others must remember this. Rather than verifying pollution certificates, licences, permits and the like on a regular basis, our focus should be on detecting rash, dangerous and drink driving, which are the major causes for many accidents,” Behera said in a September 8 order.

Behera, who highlighted the importance of having ‘visible’ traffic police personnel on the roads to ensure smooth and lawful traffic, wanted cops to primarily deal with traffic offences such as speeding, jumping red lights and rash driving.

“It is directed that harassing people by unnecessarily subjecting all vehicles plying on the road to inspections and lavishly registering petty cases to realise ‘targets’ be stopped,” the order said.The police chief has also issued a set of guidelines that need to be followed by officers who are tasked with traffic duty.

