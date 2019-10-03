Govt asked to decide on appointing judicial staff

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Kerala High Court has directed the government to take a decision on deputing judicial staff to the Vigilance special courts within next three number.The court issued the order in a suo motu proceedings for the effective enforcement of the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court over the Vigilance Special courts.

The court made it clear that the judicial staff deputed from the lower courts to the special courts should be under the administrative control and supervision of the High Court. The order also stated that periodic inspection should be made by the High Court in all special courts.The order said such checks should be confined to the matters relating to judicial process, judicial administration and administration of justice in relation to the cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

