Lecture held on Gandhian teachings

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former chief secretary K Jayakumar said development should focus on the upliftment of the society. He was delivering a lecture on the importance of Gandhi in the 21st century, organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA), in Kochi on Wednesday.

“Riots and violence we witness now would not have taken place had we followed Gandhiji and his teachings. Gandhiji’s life is an answer to many challenges the country is facing now,” he said.

According to him, the country is facing many social issues. Several persons are using technology for wrong purposes. These issues will affect India’s effort to attain stability in all sectors.

“Understanding Gandhi is equivalent to knowing great Indian heritage and its values,” said KMA president Jibu Paul. KMA honorary secretary Bibu Punnuran and S Rajmohan Nair were also present.