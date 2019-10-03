Home Cities Kochi

Microplastics a major threat to marine ecosystem, says expert

Plastic is a danger not only for humans but also for the rest of the animal kingdom, said M Sudhakar, director, Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE).

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

School students visiting Sagar Sampada, a research ship of Centre for Marine Life Research and Ecology, as part of the celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Plastic is a danger not only for humans but also for the rest of the animal kingdom, said M Sudhakar, director, Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE).“Till now everyone has been concentrating on the problems caused by plastics on land. However, even a greater threat is lurking in the oceans and seas. It is none other than microplastics,” he said.

As a part of ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ campaign launched by the Central government in association with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, FORV Sagar Sampada, a research ship operated by CMLRE, charted a journey from Porbandar in Gujarat touching ports like Karwar in Rajasthan, Malipuram in Kozhikode to Mattanchery Wharf in Kochi.

“Sagar Sampada, which will be celebrating its 35th birthday this month, is the only research vessel in the country that researches both fisheries and oceanography,” he said. According to him, the open day was organised as a part of the initiative to make the public, especially the student community, aware of the importance of doing away with plastic.

“It will be difficult for us to eradicate plastic in one go as we are all dependent on it. However, it is high we reduced our dependence on it,” said Sudhakar.

According to the scientists onboard the ship, the Union Government has given in-principle approval to a `7,000 crore deep-sea mission. “A portion of the funds will be used to study the effects of microplastics on the entire marine ecosystem. We want to identify the quantum of accumulation of micro-plastics in the marine organisms and eventually in human beings,” said the scientists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
marine ecosystem Plastic microplastics
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp