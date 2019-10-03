Navy’s Hindi fortnight celebrations conclude

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hindi fortnight celebrations organised by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) concluded at the Kochi Naval Base on Tuesday.

SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla released the fourteenth edition of ‘Dakshini Vani’, the in-house Hindi journal. He also distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners in various competitions.

As part of the Hindi fortnight, a workshop on ‘Rajabhasha Pragami Prayog’ was organised for officers under the guidance of CIFT deputy director J Renuka.

As many as 40 officers participated in the event. Competitions were conducted for Hindi speaking and non-Hindi speaking personnel separately including Hindi typing, essay writing, translation, memory test, poetry recitation, extempore speech and news reading.