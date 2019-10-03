Home Cities Kochi

New transmission corridor to boost power sector

The sector has seen a change equivalent to installation of a new 500 MW power station

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The commissioning of the Edamon-Kochi corridor in the Tirunelveli-Madakkathara inter-state power transmission corridor has brought a drastic change in the electricity sector of the state.

The power sector of the state has seen a change equivalent to the installation of a new 500 MW power station. In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after charging the line, the voltage has increased by 2 kV in Palakkad, Kochi and Kottayam. “Earlier, there was an apprehension that the entire state will be deprived of power if the Udumalpet-Palakkad line is damaged. However, now there is no need for apprehension anymore. It also helped us to sort out issues related to power transmission from other states during crisis,” said Vijayan.

The Edamon-Kochi 400 kV DC transmission system traverses through four districts - Kollam (22km), Pathanamthitta (47km), Kottayam (95km) and Ernakulam (28km). Due to the non-commissioning of Edamon-Kochi power transmission line, Kerala’s share of power from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Station was routed through Kudankulam-Tirunelveli-Udumalpet-Madakkathara 400 kV lines. This route is 250km longer compared to the Tirunelveli-Edamon-Kochi-Madakkathara stretch resulting in additional transmission loss.

A total of 447 towers were needed for the Edamon-Kochi stretch. “Out of the total towers, 351 of them were completed in the past three years. Only 21.5 per cent was completed during the 2011-16 period. Lines needed to be drawn for 148.3km. As much as 93 per cent of lines was also drawn during the tenure of the LDF government,” said the chief minister. The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) launched the work of the Tirunelveli-Madakkathara project in 2008 with the deadline of 2010. The Tirunelveli-Edamon portion was completed in 2010 and the Madakkathara (Thrissur)-Kochi (Pallikkara) component the following year. However, the remaining work on the Edamon-Kochi stretch was stalled due to the objection of people living in the area through which the transmission line passes through.

“The state government took every possible step for resolving the issues with the people and after holding discussions with them, it was able to carry the project forward,” said Vijayan. According to KSEB officials, the new power transmission network helps in increasing the power import capacity of the state by 800 MW. It is also possible now to bring in power to Kerala from any part of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp