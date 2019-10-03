Towards a litter-free Kochi and country

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard, along with the NGO ‘Bin It India!’ held an event with more than 500 school children present, to recommit to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for a clean and litter-free India. The chief guest was magician Gopinath Muthukad.

In his speech, Gopinath said, “We should look after the earth as our mother. You should not forget your father, mother, as well as mother earth.” Diya Mathew, co-founder, Bin It India, said, “All of us should commit to Gandhiji’s vision for a clean and litter-free India. Today, we at Bin It India are also committed to work for a litter-free Kochi.”

Emphasis was given on working towards reducing single-use plastic. In keeping with the spirit of the event, a single red rose, not wrapped in cellophane, was presented to those on the dais, water was served in steel flasks and glasses, and snacks were wrapped in banana leaves and served in areca leaf plates.