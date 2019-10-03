Unique programmes mark Gandhi Jayanti

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated at schools, colleges, government departments and various organisations in the city on Wednesday. Programmes ranging from cleaning drives to exhibitions were held all over the city.

The District Library Council and the Information and Public Relations Department organised a programme titled ‘A window to knowledge Mahatma 150’ at Kuttamassery Government Higher Secondary School.

A painting exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi was organised at Thiruvankulam Municipal Zone office. Anwar Sadath, MLA, inaugurated the programme.

An exhibition of paintings of Mahatma Gandhi was also organised at Tripunithura NSS Women’s College.

A seminar on cleanliness was held at Edappally block panchayat and essay and handwriting competitions will be held for the students of Centre for Continuing Education at Thiruvankulam on Friday.

As part of the year-long Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations, a unique event titled ‘Gandhiji One India’ was organised by Gandhi Unified One India and Petals Globe Foundation in association with St Francis Assisi Higher Secondary School, Asokapuram, Aluva.

Around 150 students of the school stood in a formation that saw Bappuji engraved into the map of India.

The chief co-ordinator of Petals Globe Foundation, Sanu Sathyan, said the event aimed at sending the message of “Unified Diversity”.

Artist Badusha, cartoonist Hassan Kotteparampil, manager Br Wilson Kallingal, administrator Br George Thomas, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school participated in the event.

