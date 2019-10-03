Willingdon Govt High School awaits a bright future

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The big building with spacious classrooms and huge ground belie the desolation that haunts the Government High School at Willingdon Island. Unlike other government schools that have to fight for infrastructure, the problem at Willingdon Govt High School is low student count.

With a drop in the number of students from 3,000 to 53, the school fell from grace in the eyes of the authorities, such that its grounds have been taken over by weeds and the classrooms look bleak.

However, on Wednesday, as a part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, a group of 40 students belonging to the NSS unit of St Teresa’s College turned up at the school and began their year-long endeavour to transform not only the appearance but also the academic standing of the institution. “We have been allotted one classroom for the time being,” said Elizabeth Kuruvilla, NSS programme officer and assistant professor, St Teresa’s College.

According to her, student volunteers from NSS unit and the college will be associating with Childline in the mentorship programme initiated by the latter. “It is a year-long association. The aim is to help students in their studies besides give them an insight into the various academic possibilities that lie before them,” she said.

Fr Jenson V J, director, Childline said, “It is the first-model school in the country to admit juvenile delinquents. We will be associating with the NSS unit of St Teresa’s College in setting up a vegetable garden on the campus. The aim is to motivate the students. Youth festivals will be conducted with the help of students of various colleges, including St Teresa’s.” For the time being, only one classroom has been painted, he added. “More will be transformed in the coming months,” said Fr Jenson.