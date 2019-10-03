Home Cities Kochi

Willingdon Govt High School awaits a bright future

The big building with spacious classrooms and huge ground belie the desolation that haunts the Government High School at Willingdon Island.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

NSS volunteers of St Teresa’s College drawing characters of famous cartoon series on the walls of a classroom of Willingdon Government High School  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The big building with spacious classrooms and huge ground belie the desolation that haunts the Government High School at Willingdon Island. Unlike other government schools that have to fight for infrastructure, the problem at Willingdon Govt High School is low student count.

With a drop in the number of students from 3,000 to 53, the school fell from grace in the eyes of the authorities, such that its grounds have been taken over by weeds and the classrooms look bleak.

However, on Wednesday, as a part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, a group of 40 students belonging to the NSS unit of St Teresa’s College turned up at the school and began their year-long endeavour to transform not only the appearance but also the academic standing of the institution. “We have been allotted one classroom for the time being,” said Elizabeth Kuruvilla, NSS programme officer and assistant professor, St Teresa’s College.

According to her, student volunteers from NSS unit and the college will be associating with Childline in the mentorship programme initiated by the latter. “It is a year-long association. The aim is to help students in their studies besides give them an insight into the various academic possibilities that lie before them,” she said.

Fr Jenson V J, director, Childline said, “It is the first-model school in the country to admit juvenile delinquents. We will be associating with the NSS unit of St Teresa’s College in setting up a vegetable garden on the campus. The aim is to motivate the students. Youth festivals will be conducted with the help of students of various colleges, including St Teresa’s.” For the time being, only one classroom has been painted, he added. “More will be transformed in the coming months,” said Fr Jenson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp