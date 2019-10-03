Workshop on spl education held at Assisi Vidyaniketan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the innovative learning lab, the special education team at Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Chembumukku, organised ‘Ekastha 2019,’ a workshop on special education, to move from the attitude of ‘I do, you do’ to an effective and inclusive approach of ‘we do’.

The event was designed to bring special education teachers in Ernakulam district on a single platform and share the information on the rights of children with special needs, about inclusive classrooms in schools and teaching strategies needed for effective learning process.

Around 28 faculty members from various schools participated. Seema Lal, co-founder of Together We Can, led a session.