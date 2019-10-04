Assembly committee on estimates to submit report on Cochin Cancer Research Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legislative Assembly Committee on Estimates led by S Sarma, MLA, will submit its inspection report regarding the construction of Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) to Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesday. A detailed report has been prepared by the committee after their visit to the construction site in August.

Earlier, the committee had visited the construction site of Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) to take stock of the work done so far. During his visit, Sharma had said that the committee would recommend to the government to appoint a project officer, who could report to the collector, who is also the special officer of CCRC.

Pointing out the delay in work and lack of day-to-day supervision, Dr Sanil Kumar, member of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, said that it was known that serious actions would be taken against those who are knowingly delaying the work. “As promised, if the work of CCRC is to be completed by December 2020, they will have to speed up the work at the site. Funds have been made available for the project, and that there is no reason for delay of work,” said Sanil.INKEL Ltd, the agency entrusted with the work, has sublet the civil construction works to P&C Projects.

Demands raised

Members of V R Krishna Iyer Movement sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding their grievances associated with the constructions of CCRC on Thursday. The letter pointed out that the Health Department has least concern over the construction of CCRC. They demanded to appoint an exclusive IAS officer as a Special officer for the project as well as conducting minister-level review meetings every week.