Curbs will check soaring onion prices, feel traders

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Union Government banning the export of onion and introducing stock limits on the commodity, the traders believe its price will come down and become steady in the coming days. Though the retail price of onion skyrocketed to Rs 70-80 per kg in northern states, the highest price in Kerala was recorded last week in Ernakulam, where it was sold for Rs 58 per kg in the retail market.



However, the Centre on Sunday introduced stock limits on onion, wherein a wholesaler can only stock 500 quintals of onion and a retailer only 100 quintals. This, according to the traders, will prevent hoarding of onions.

“The onion sold here mainly comes from Maharashtra. The Nagar onions from Maharashtra have a longer shelf life and are preferred by retailers here. However, the suppliers were not able to send adequate quantity to Kerala, citing that the flood in Maharashtra had affected onion production. The shortage in supply naturally resulted in a price hike,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ president KK Ashraf.



Monday, Wednesday and Friday are considered the market days in Ernakulam. “Earlier, four big loads of onions used to reach Ernakulam on market days. However, the supply was reduced to two loads due to the shortage. As a result, the wholesale price of onion rose to Rs 53 per kg last week, while the retail price ranged between Rs 58 and Rs 60 per kg,” he said.

However, in the wake of the curbs, the wholesalers are now hesitant to stock the commodity. “It will help prevent the hoarding of onion and check price hike. The low demand has now brought down the price. On Monday, the wholesale price of onion at Ernakulam Market was Rs 46, while the retail price was Rs 50,” said Ashraf.

Traders said they were buying a kilogram of onion for Rs 40 from Maharashtra. “We have to pay an additional 8 per cent per kg as commission to brokers and as market fee. The transportation charge will come to around Rs 3,500 per tonne. As a result, we will be able to sell a kilogram of onion to wholesaler delears here for a minimum of Rs 46.20 only,” said Nazeer, of National Traders, Ernakulam.



He said another issue faced by the traders is the loss incurred due to the damage caused to the commodity during transportation. “However, we believe the price of onion is likely to remain stable in the coming weeks,” he said.