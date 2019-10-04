Home Cities Kochi

Furniture factory gutted at Kothamangalam

A furniture manufacturing unit at Elambra near Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam was gutted on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A furniture manufacturing unit at Elambra near Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam was gutted on Thursday. Fire, which erupted in the manufacturing unit of Royal Furniture Entities at 3 am, destroyed timber worth lakhs of rupees.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officers, the manufacturing unit is located near Nangeli Ayurveda College. “Initial investigation reveals the cause of the fire might have been a short circuit,” said an officer. The fire, which spread to the entire unit, could be brought under control only after a strenuous effort lasting three hours and involving four fire tenders.

“On receiving information about the fire outbreak, a team from Kothamangalam fire station rushed to the spot. However, since the fire had spread all over the 10,000-sq ft unit, teams from Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha stations too had to be called,” said the officer. According to him, it took around 18 tankers of water to douse the fire. “The water was sourced from a nearby quarry,” he added.

He said the fire was brought under control by 6 am. According to him, wood and machinery used to make furniture were completely destroyed. “However, no lives were lost. Workers who were in the unit escaped unharmed after they rushed out when they noticed the fire,” he said. If not for the timely intervention of the fire officials, local residents and workers, the loss sustained could have been very high. Initial reports place the loss in lakhs. However, a complete picture of the losses sustained can be obtained only later.

According to the officer, it is suspected that lightning might have led to the short circuit. “It was raining heavily yesterday night. Also, there was lightning accompanying the rain. Investigations are on to ascertain whether this might have led to the short circuit,” said the officer. Meanwhile, the owner of the furniture manufacturing unit couldn’t be reached.

