‘India cannot be happy if neighbours are unhappy’

KOCHI: India cannot be happy if there is no peace in our neighbourhood, said RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Thursday.

Speaking at a discussion on the Relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s vision organised by Bharatheeya Sikshan Mandal at Bharat Hotel in Kochi, he said the essence of Indian philosophy is global peace. If there is unrest in Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India cannot be happy.

Dattatreya said loss of spirituality and culture has led to an increase in crime in society. Vivekananda had preached the need for poverty eradication, environmental protection and universal education which are relevant even in the present day.

His visions included religious harmony and upliftment of the masses through education, said Dattatreya.

‘Essential Vivekananda’, a book written by Bharatheeya Sikshan Mandal national organising secretary Mukul Kanitkar and Anoop Joseph, was introduced to the gathering. V Vijayamohan and K Unnikrishnan spoke on the occasion.