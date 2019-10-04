Kerala High Court dismisses Marine Drive vendors’ plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the petition filed by street vendors along the Marine Drive walkway seeking permission to continue their business in the area. The 18 street vendors, who had approached the court, submitted that if the interim order to remove them is implemented, they will be deprived of their livelihood. That will lead to the denial of their fundamental rights.

When the petition came up for hearing, the GCDA informed the court that unauthorised vendors have been evacuated from the old walkway by site officials with the help of police. The corporation and the state government said the street vendors had not submitted any applications for licence. Refuting the allegation, advocate Kaleeswaram Raj, counsel for the vendors, said they have the receipts of the application.

However, the court held that illegal street vending cannot be allowed at Marine Drive.