Marine Drive beautification case: Amicus curiae visits area

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in the Marine Drive beautification case and directed him to file a detailed statement regarding the present position of the walkway and measures taken by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Kochi Corporation to resolve the issue noted by the court.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice C K Abdul Rahim and Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on a petition filed by Ranjit G Thampy, Chittoor Road, Ernakulam, seeking a directive to GCDA to keep the Marine Drive clean and tidy.

The court-appointed advocate Liju P Stephen as the Amicus Curiae. Following the court order, the Amicus Curiae visited the walkway at 4pm on Thursday, accompanied by officials of GCDA, Kochi corporation and police. The visit lasted three hours.

When the petition came up for hearing, GCDA informed the court that it had entrusted the upkeep and maintenance of the old walkway with a private agency through an agreement, while GCDA would directly do the maintenance work of the new walkway. The total length of the Marine Drive walkway is 2.10km. The old walkway from Cheenavalappalam to the High Court junction is 1.25 km and the new walkway from the High Court junction to Tata Oil Mill canal is 850 metres.

The GCDA informed the court that 100 lights of the old walkway have been completely repaired by the private agency and are functional. The metal-halide lights of the new walkway have been made functional fully. The repair work of ornamental lights is included in the proposal of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML). The CSML has approached GCDA with their project ‘Open Space Corridor linking Durbar Hall ground to Mangalavanam’ which intends to improve accessibility and introduce various activities between Rajendra Maidan in the south of the corridor up to the Tata canal in the north.

The GCDA has installed two CCTV cameras along the walkway. With regard to relaying tiles, GCDA said the damaged tiles of the old walkway have been completely relayed by the agency. Relaying the damaged tiles of the new walkway is included in the CSML. The CSML had informed GCDA that the work in the Marine Drive area will be done on a priority basis while executing the project. If GCDA directly takes up relaying of the damaged tiles, the cost will be `20 lakh. Though CSML has already commenced the tender procedures in the project, it will be a loss to GCDA if they take up the work. The damage to the benches has been rectified completely and signboards in different languages have been fixed at different entry points of the walkway.

Though GCDA had already taken steps for establishing a toilet block at the Marine Drive ground and submitted the required drawings to Kochi corporation, sanction for the same has not been received yet. Meanwhile, DTPC had mooted a proposal to install hygienic automatic toilet units in the Pay and Park area of the Marine Drive ground. The GCDA is in the process of issuing the permit to install them.

The GCDA claimed that bushes, unwanted growths and fallen branches of trees have been removed.

Toilet facility planned

Though GCDA had already taken steps for establishing a toilet block at the Marine Drive ground and submitted the required drawings to corporation, sanction for the same has not been received yet