Plea against checking of inter-state buses declined

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the officials in the Motor Vehicles Department not below the rank of assistant motor vehicle inspector have ample power to conduct an inspection of vehicles which are covered by All-India Tourist Permits. Hence, the court cannot issue any order restraining a statutory authority from discharging its function.

The court also made it clear that the officers of the department shall ensure that the inspection of public service vehicles, including vehicles covered by All-India Tourist Permits, are conducted in such a way that it causes least inconvenience to the travelling public and also the operators.