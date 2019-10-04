Southern Naval Command holds week-long cleaning drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the ‘Swachata hi Seva’ campaign, the Southern Naval Command conducted a week-long cleanliness drive with emphasis on removing plastic waste and clearing water bodies at all its units. The campaign, which commenced on September 25, culminated on Gandhi Jayanti day.

Around 10,000 service and civilian personnel, families and children actively participated in the drive. Personnel were apprised of environment sustainability and its protection through workshops.

Quiz, painting, and poster competitions and pledge-taking ceremonies were conducted at the units, including naval schools, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Naval personnel cleaned the Venduruthy channel, planted saplings and cleared garbage and debris around the naval buildings in Kochi.