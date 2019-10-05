Home Cities Kochi

Advocating rights of people with special abilities

Low literacy rate, few job opportunities and social stigma make the differently-abled the most excluded in society.

KOCHI: Low literacy rate, few job opportunities and social stigma make the differently-abled the most excluded in society.To end this discrimination, Sunday Olyel from Uganda has founded PESA  (Persons with Special Abilities) Africa which works for the uplifting of the disabled community in Africa. Sunday is one of the visionaries of Kanthari who will focus on how the differently-abled can be helped to lead a better life.

Despite being affected by polio, Sunday thought of doing something for his community so that they could lead a normal life. “I was one-year-old when I was affected with polio which made both my legs useless. Even though I come from a marginalised background, I was lucky to overcome all the hurdles and do something for people like me,” says Sunday.

PESA was formed as a result of what Sunday was going through as a disabled person. He chose to call it Persons with Special Abilities as each person has some unique ability. “Focusing on their unique talents, I thought of bringing back their self-esteem and pride,” says Sunday. Through PESA, he wants to enhance the rights of persons with special abilities.

This social change-maker is also focusing on another project, PESA Village of dreams, which is going to be a school with more experiential learning methods.

“In our community, we often don’t get an opportunity to complete our education. By promoting skills and giving training, I want to end the discrimination and lack of employment opportunities among the disabled. They can act as agents of change and participate effectively in society,” says Sunday.
In the two months of his stay in the city, he is planning to visit other organisations which work with persons with disabilities. Besides being a social change-maker, he is also a recording artist and also wants to impart music lessons to others.

