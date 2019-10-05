Backwater boat services seek redressal from neglect

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The backwaters, lush coconut tree-lined coasts and the laid-back ambience are the ingredients that every tourist dreams of when embarking on a trip. And these are the ingredients that the greater Kochi agglomerate, comprising of the mainland and many islets, possess. A treasure trove of tourism opportunities, which remains untapped.

“There is no need for anything hi-fi! The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) can do a lot in this direction with the help of its boat services,” said Justin Roy, a vlogger. SWTD operates a lot of services to various places from its Ernakulam station, he said. “All these services are cheap and nearly at all the times boats go empty,” Roy added.

“The places to and from where these boats operate are all very scenic. They are all a tourist’s paradise. Beautiful scenery, lots of places to explore, eateries that serve local cuisine, and most importantly, the absence of a crowd,” he said. A trip from Cheranalloor to Chittoor costs only `6 while the journey from Chittoor to Kadamakudy can be done in `5, said Roy.

“The possibilities are immense, however, it needs to be tapped. If such a programme is launched, SWTD will be able to turn around many of its services that are running at a loss like the ferry being operated from Ernakulam to Chittoor, Varapuzha and Kadamakkudy,” he said. According to him, the ferry is being operated for students of Holy Infant School and Govt Girls’ High School. “It is running at a loss,” he said.

However, according to M Sujith, Ernakulam traffic superintendent, SWTD, as of now there are no plans to promote ferries as a tourism option. “The areas surrounding the islets have various bridges which don’t have the required clearance heights. Also, the boats are not equipped to cater to the tourist crowd,” he said. He said, the department had recently sought proposals with an aim to exploit the tourism potential of Kochi backwaters. “A proposal was submitted according to which two boats will be operated on a round trip lasting three hours. The project is for the year 2019-20,” he said. Sujith said the new boats will have double hulls, besides upper observation decks.

“We want to operate the boats as a cheaper alternative to the services being conducted by private parties. The private boat service operators charge `300 and above for a trip to Alappuzha from Ernakulam and back. Ours will be cheaper,” said Sujith. He said that the detailed project report is being prepared. “There is a lot of demand for the trip along the Ernakulam-Alappuzha route,” he said. Another hurdle in operating more services to places like Varapuzha, Kadamakkudy, Vypeen and other areas of Greater Kochi agglomerate is the distance.