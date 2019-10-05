Home Cities Kochi

Ban on Telegram: HC seeks Centre’s view

File photo the messaging app Telegram is displayed on a smartphone | AP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Government to file a statement on the petition seeking to ban popular messaging app Telegram in India for allegedly promoting child abuse videos and terrorism. A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Abdul Rahim and Justice Ashok Menon issued the order on the petition filed by Athena Solomon K, LLM student at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, seeking to ban the app.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Central Government submitted that a similar case was pending before the Supreme Court and it had directed to inform the government’s view on framing guidelines. She alleged that large-scale inappropriate, obscene and vulgar sexual content featuring women and children, especially pornography involving children, is uploaded through the mobile application.

Telegram, which has launched in Russia, has no nodal officer or a registered office in India. It is operating in India without any licence from any authorities. The platform allows any person to post any text, images, videos, anonymously in the group, channels, bots and it keeps the details of users a secret.

