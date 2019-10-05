Home Cities Kochi

Coast Guard seizes Lankan boat, detains six fishers

The boat was taken into custody for crossing international maritime border; a joint team of investigators is interrogating the crew

The Sri Lankan fishing boat seized by Coast Guard ship ICGS Samar for fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Sri Lankan fishing boat and detained six fishermen for crossing the international maritime border and fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The fishing boat, which was taken into custody by Coast Guard Ship ICGS Samar around 170 nautical miles (306 km) west of Agatti in Lakshadweep on October 1, was brought to Kochi harbour on Friday.

The boat and two fishermen -  Wamakulasuriya, 36, and Mahamalimave, 48, were handed over to Kochi coastal police on Thursday. 

A joint team of investigators from the state and Central agencies are interrogating the crew. The other four fishermen are in the custody of Cost Guard and they will be brought to Kochi on Saturday.

“The boat was spotted during a routine EEZ surveillance by Samar.  Despite rough weather conditions, the ship apprehended the boat and checked for violation of Maritime Regulations of India. Around 600 kg of fish catch was found on board,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

“As per the information provided by the Sri Lankan fishermen, they had set out for fishing on September 20. On October 1, the Coast Guard spotted the boat fishing in Indian waters off Agatti and detained the fishermen. A case has been registered for violation of Maritime Zones of India Act (1976),” said Coastal Police inspector Crispin Sam.

However,  fishermen union leaders urged the authorities to adopt a humanitarian approach and leave the fishermen as it is an issue related to their livelihood.

“Indian fishermen also face such problems. Our deep sea fishing boats reach up to the coast of Diego Garcia and Oman. The real intruders are Chinese fishing vessels operating from Sri Lanka’s Dikkowita harbour. These vessels scour the Indian waters and follow destructive fishing practices which has led to depletion of fish stocks in Indian waters. These boats track the tuna fish shoals following its migratory path and catch them before reaching Indian coast,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikyavedi president Charles George.

