‘Curriculum revamp to boost startup sector’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala can boost growth in the startup segment by revamping curriculum after improving general, technical and vocational training, building a culture of entrepreneurship, leveraging natural advantages of the state to attract non-Keralites and involving Kerala expatriates, said Arun M Kumar, chairman and CEO of KPMG.

Kumar was speaking after inaugurating the eighth edition of south India’s largest conference on entrepreneurship ‘TiEcon Kerala 2019’, which began here on Friday. The two-day event is being organised by TiE Kerala.

Speaking on the impressive growth of startups in India, he said that startups witnessed $11 billion investment in 2018 growing twice from the 2016 figure. Over 1,200 startups were registered in 2018 alone taking the total figure to above 7,200. B2B startups have a 40 per cent growth.

Entrepreneurship - A Gandhian Perspective:

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Leadership and entrepreneurship qualities through the eyes of Mahatma’, Kiran Bedi, Lt. Governor, Puducherry, said, “As we celebrate 150 years of the Mahatma, we need to imbibe an entrepreneurial ideology that it is the person in the profession who is making the difference. Gandhi is considered as one of the greatest entrepreneurs who crafted freedom for the 300 million Indian population.”

M S A Kumar, president, TiE Kerala, detailed the objectives of the eighth edition of the conference. Sajan Pillai, Ex CEO of UST Global, spoke on the inspiring journey of building Kerala’s largest IT company, which today operates in 21 countries. Ajith Moopan, vice-president, TiEcon Kerala, and Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission, also spoke.