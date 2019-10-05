Customs officials seize gold smuggled under wig

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram youth was caught red-handed by Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) while attempting to smuggle in gold hidden under a wig.



The accused is Noushad who landed at the airport in a morning flight from Sharjah in the UAE. Officials said nearly 1.13 kg of gold in compound form was seized from him. The person had shaved off a portion of the hair and placed a pouch full of gold in compound form on top of his head and placed a wig over it. The person is suspected to be a carrier operating for a major gold smuggling racket.