Ernakulam bypoll: First inspection of expenses on October 10

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inspection by the election expenditure monitoring committee regarding the expenses of candidates of Ernakulam by-poll will be carried out on October 10. A meeting convened by the observer of the committee M Govindaraj has also decided to carry out the second round of inspection on October 15 and the final leg on October 18. Details of the account opened by the candidate for the elections, the copy of the passbook, copy of the affidavit filed at the time of nomination should also be submitted at the time of inspection.

All the updated registers and records on expenses should be presented at the time of inspection., “All the candidates are requested to submit necessary documents at the time of inspection,” said Govindaraj. He also visited the media monitoring cell at the district administration headquarters.