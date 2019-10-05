Intelligence on alert following attempts to intimidate probe team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the probe into the Palarivattom flyover case has entered a crucial phase of evidence collection to book the remaining accused, including senior politicians, the Vigilance officers associated with the probe have started to feel pressure following attempts to influence and intimidate them.

The State Intelligence has launched a detailed probe after Vigilance Special Prosecutor A Rajesh made a submission that he was intimidated by a group of unidentified persons in the past couple of days. While returning home in his car, two vehicles chased him and the manner in which the vehicle approached was really intimidating. Based on the inputs given by the special prosecutor, the state police have deployed policemen for his security. Officials in the State Special Branch said they have been getting inputs from various sources that there have been attempts by third parties to intimidate key Vigilance officers.

It’s now almost certain that the Vigilance Department has to proceed with its probe against political leaders against whom the department has managed to collect crucial evidence. The department has already made a submission before the Kerala High Court that the role of other suspects, including that of former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, is being investigated in detail.