Home Cities Kochi

Intelligence on alert following attempts to intimidate probe team

It’s now almost certain that the Vigilance Department has to proceed with its probe against political leaders against whom the department has managed to collect crucial evidence.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the probe into the Palarivattom flyover case has entered a crucial phase of evidence collection to book the remaining accused, including senior politicians, the Vigilance officers associated with the probe have started to feel pressure following attempts to influence and intimidate them.

The State Intelligence has launched a detailed probe after Vigilance Special Prosecutor A Rajesh made a submission that he was intimidated by a group of unidentified persons in the past couple of days. While returning home in his car, two vehicles chased him and the manner in which the vehicle approached was really intimidating. Based on the inputs given by the special prosecutor, the state police have deployed policemen for his security. Officials in the State Special Branch said they have been getting inputs from various sources that there have been attempts by third parties to intimidate key Vigilance officers.

It’s now almost certain that the Vigilance Department has to proceed with its probe against political leaders against whom the department has managed to collect crucial evidence. The department has already made a submission before the Kerala High Court that the role of other suspects, including that of former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, is being investigated in detail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp