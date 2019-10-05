Masters of dunking

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To dunk a basketball a player has to put the ball through the rim of the basket using both hands. Jishnu V Nair, Grigo Mathew and Sejin Mathew are three players who execute the move with elan. Two of them - Jishnu and Grigo - teammates in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) team, had participated in the Don Bosco Arena, a dunking competition held in Kochi. They secured the first and second prize, respectively. Grigo performed the dunk from the top of a car, while Jishnu did it by jumping over a motorbike.

Even though the two players are not the tallest in the team, their jumping skills enabled them to dunk the ball perfectly. KSEB coach Ranjith M said, “We focus on weight training, abdomen strengthening and jumping exercises to help the players perfect their dunks.” He said players who can dunk can dictate the tempo of a game. “They can collect the rebounds and as the players have outstanding jumps, they can jump over the taller players guarding the opposition basket to score,” said Ranjith, a former KSEB player.

Both Jishnu and Grigo learnt to dunk by watching YouTube videos of stars like Lebron James and Kobe Bryant of the National Basketball Association (USA).

“It motivated me to learn dunking,” said Grigo, adding that to be skilled in dunking you need power, strength and jumping ability. “If we can dunk during a game, it will encourage the team and lower the morale of the opposition,” said Grigo.

Like Jishnu and Grigo, Sejin Mathew is also an expert at dunking. He had participated in the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) U-18 Asia Cup that was held in Thailand last year. A second-year economics student at Mar Ivanios, Vidya Nagar, he said there is a lack of tournaments in the state.

“We get experience while playing tournaments. It helps develop our game,” he said.