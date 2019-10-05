Home Cities Kochi

Muziris’ Circuit Tour sailing strong

The Circuit Tour ticket examiner Sunil Kumar K S said, the number of bookings for the tour has increased since the launch of the project.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kadamakkudy island

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hop-on-hop-off Circuit Tour boat service that was launched under the Muziris Heritage and Spice Route project is sailing high. The service, which is termed to be a first of its kind in the country, takes the tourists through a journey that touches the hotspots in the erstwhile Muziris region. The service includes three fully air-conditioned boats that can carry 25 passengers each and also water taxis.

The Circuit Tour ticket examiner Sunil Kumar KS said, the number of bookings for the tour has increased since the launch of the project. “We get around four to five bookings per day. The demand for the AC boat is higher,” he said. “These boats are booked by big groups like families, corporates and tour operators,” Sunil said.

“The tours are packed and have generated a revenue of more than Rs 2 lakh per month. The amount varies according to the season. The domestic tourists form the bulk while foreigners too book tours,” said Sunil. The Circuit Tour also operates 16-seater boats.

“Hop-on-hop-off boat service is a hassle-free way of getting around tourist destinations. The service offers the convenience of a day ticket. One can get off and get in from anywhere as per their convenience,” said Sunil. Circuit Tour includes Kodungallur-Azhikode Marthoma church, Thiruvanchikulam, Pallipuram Fort, Gothuruth Valiyapally and Kuttichira near North Paravoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muziris Heritage
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp