Muziris’ Circuit Tour sailing strong

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hop-on-hop-off Circuit Tour boat service that was launched under the Muziris Heritage and Spice Route project is sailing high. The service, which is termed to be a first of its kind in the country, takes the tourists through a journey that touches the hotspots in the erstwhile Muziris region. The service includes three fully air-conditioned boats that can carry 25 passengers each and also water taxis.

The Circuit Tour ticket examiner Sunil Kumar KS said, the number of bookings for the tour has increased since the launch of the project. “We get around four to five bookings per day. The demand for the AC boat is higher,” he said. “These boats are booked by big groups like families, corporates and tour operators,” Sunil said.

“The tours are packed and have generated a revenue of more than Rs 2 lakh per month. The amount varies according to the season. The domestic tourists form the bulk while foreigners too book tours,” said Sunil. The Circuit Tour also operates 16-seater boats.

“Hop-on-hop-off boat service is a hassle-free way of getting around tourist destinations. The service offers the convenience of a day ticket. One can get off and get in from anywhere as per their convenience,” said Sunil. Circuit Tour includes Kodungallur-Azhikode Marthoma church, Thiruvanchikulam, Pallipuram Fort, Gothuruth Valiyapally and Kuttichira near North Paravoor.