Not many KSRTC bus cancellations in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though most of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depots in southern Kerala are facing a huge crisis following the shortage of drivers, officers of Ernakulam region said not many services were cancelled here. Ernakulam District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen said two of the major depots - Ernakulam and Thevara - have not seen many cancellations of trips during the crisis that grippd the state-run corporation after 2,320 empanelled drivers were ousted from service following a court order.

“Most of the areas in Ernakulam are well-covered by private buses. As far as Kochi is concerned, private buses are mainly conducting services in and around the city. That may be one of the reasons why the shortage has not affected Ernakulam depot. The long-term buses are conducting regular services. Last week, we cancelled only five or six trips, but that too without causing any difficulties to passengers,” said Thajudheen. He said the depot is overcoming the shortage by adjusting the leaves of the existing staff. “Some are continuing the shifts and others are adjusting their off days and leave to avoid a crisis,” he said.

“Due to Pooja holidays, KSRTC is conducting additional services to Bengaluru and from Bengaluru to Kochi during October 3 and October 10. This may lead to a shortage of staff here which is likely to affect other regular trips,” he added.