Rs 1.2 crore for research on Parkinson’s disease

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research has sanctioned Rs 1.2 crore as Extramural Fellowship grant to two researchers from the state. The grant has been awarded to Baby Chakrapani P S, assistant professor, Biotechnology Department and Dr Shyam K Nair, additional professor, Department of Neurology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Insitute for Medical Sciences and Technology. The grant has been sanctioned to research the links between the gut microflora alterations and Parkinson’s disease pathogenesis.