Kerala on e-track

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The automobile industry is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis across the country with the sector continuing its downward spiral. The e-vehicle push and other factors, including economic slowdown, have contributed to the sudden negative growth, which led to a dip not only in production but also huge job loss across the country.

Kerala is one among the five states after Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana which announced their own electric vehicle policy to encourage e-mobility suggested by the NITI Aayog. It has also set an ambitious target of 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2022 and another deadline and a little bit over-ambitious target of fully electrifying all classes of motor vehicles by 2030.

Target

Kerala has set a target of 1 million electric vehicles on the state roads by 2022, including a pilot fleet of 3,000 buses, 100 ferry boats, 2 lakh two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers and 1,000 goods carriers. So far, as many as 72 e-charging points are available at the Kochi international airport and a few more charging centres would be set up at Kochi Metro Rail stations, a couple of fast-charging points at the Secretariat for government vehicles and 37 fuel outlets have been identified for hosting charging stations.

Two-wheeler segment

Bengaluru-based startup, Ather Energy launched Ather 450 electric scooter

in India last year

Revolt RV 400 AI motorcycle comes with an ARAI certified range of 156 km and is powered by the Revolt App

The Nyx E5 electric scooter from Hero Electric is available for a price of C65,990 in India

Okinawa announced i-Praise connected electric two-wheeler this year in partnership with Technology firm Aeris

KSEB:

The power factor

The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) has already announced its plan to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state especially in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode in the first phase. The KSEB has identified 52 places for setting up public charging stations -- Thiruvananthapuram - 18 locations followed by Kochi with 17 locations and Kozhikode with 16 locations. It will cost around Rs 10.92 crore for setting up these stations in the first phase.

Two and three-wheeler segments on fast lane

As everybody knows, it’s an emerging sector and apprehensions and concerns over the effectiveness of these electric vehicles are aplenty. According to the state Transport Department, the first priority would be bringing in shift in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in the state, which is more poised to bring in an immediate paradigm shift in the sector. Already three main players forayed into the Kerala market in the three-wheeler segment with Mahindra leading from the front which would be followed by the state-owned Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL).

According to policymakers, the three-wheeler segment would be shifted to e-mobility in a phased manner which would be followed by the two-wheeler segment. In the case of light and medium vehicles especially private cars, the shift would be a bit slow as the segment requires more development of customer-friendly technologies especially related to battery. Whereas, for heavy vehicle sector, the state is exploring the possibility of switching over to hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicles as it has certain limitations to shift heavy-duty vehicles completely to electric mode, powered by battery for the time being. Further, it has shortlisted tourist spots like Munnar, Kovalam and Bekal for the introduction of e-bikes and e-scooters, while Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark, Kochi, will be provided electric vehicles for their commutation including electric buses, e-bikes, e-scooters and e-autos.

More job opportunities

A department-level talk is underway with Mahindra which launched the Treo electric three-wheeler in two variants with prices starting at F1,65,552 (ex-showroom). If talks yield results, the company will provide free electric three-wheelers to select beneficiaries like Kudumbashree members who will run the auto in the model of Uber and Ola. The introduction of app-based payment would be in the second phase. In the initial phase, drivers have to pay the daily collection to the company or an agency entrusted with the collection of money after claiming the daily commission of drivers.

Ground reality

Even as the state and the Centre are pushing hard for e-mobility, experts in the field are sceptic over a sudden shift to it. It is not possible to bring a drastic shift in the sector as it is yet to evolve as a customer-friendly technology. In the case of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the transition can experimented more successfully to some extent. While in passenger cars, hybrid technology is the best choice as it cannot completely replace the comfort the fossil fuel technology can provide.

The main challenge is the cost and size of the lithium-ion battery being used in electric vehicles. For instance, the present technology is incapable of providing the comfort of a long journey a medium-end bike or car can provide. Though necessary charging stations are set up, it will be an uphill task considering the production of electricity and its consumption pattern in Kerala. Even in leading countries like China and the US, electric vehicles have failed to replace fossil-fuel-powered vehicles completely, despite the price of such vehicles being reduced through sops and subsidies.