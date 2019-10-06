Kerala tops startup destination in India, records 17% growth

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has emerged as the country’s top startup destination recording an impressive annual growth rate of 17 per cent since 2012. There are 2,200 startup ventures functioning in the state and these units have been displaying high competence in netting funds, says the report compiled by digital media platform Inc 42 in association with TiE Kerala.

In 2018, Kerala recorded a 35 per cent increase in the number of startups in the state, said the report, unveiled by Subramanian Swamy, MP, at the valedictory function of TiECon Kerala 2019 at Kochi on Saturday. Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath was also present on the occasion.

Kerala-based startups have raised funds to the tune of $89 m till date and compared to 2018, till September this year, startups clocked an 18 per cent uptick in securing funds. In 2019, startups netted $44 m funding spread across 13 deals. As many as 47 startups have raised funds from outside and 13 startups received funds in 2019.

“The Startup Mission has designed and executed a set of programmes and schemes as per the revised Kerala Startup Policy (Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Policy) to identify and support technology startups in the state. In the past six months alone, KSUM incubated and funded over 200 startups,” said M Sivasankar, secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala.

“Many of the key policy interventions formulated by the Kerala government to support startups and measures to ensure inclusivity in innovation are now being adopted by other state governments as well,” he said.

“To ensure investment opportunities, KSUM has come out with an innovative Fund of Fund scheme to invest in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). A combined corpus in excess of Rs 1,000 crore of investment capital has been made available for startups through this scheme by committing less than 10 per cent of this amount into various AIFs,” said Saji Gopinath.

According to the report, of the 2,200 startups based in Kerala, as much as 13 per cent were registered in the first three quarters of 2019. Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram are top choices for startups in setting up their headquarters as about 59 per cent of startups are located in these two cities. Kochi accounts for 36 per cent of them, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 23 per cent.

“Around 75 per cent of the Kerala-based startups are product-driven companies and 25 per cent of startups are service-driven. Sector-wise, 28 per cent of startups offer IT and consulting services followed by health tech and edutech with 8 per cent and 7 per cent respectively,” the report said.