Muraleedharan to distribute scholarships to women on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will distribute scholarships to women at a ceremony in IMA Hall, Kochi on Sunday.

The scholarships are sponsored by My Princess Foundation (MPF), a women-empowerment group that supports talented girls of Kerala.

The event will commence at 11 am and will be attended by former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar, Lt. Col. Hemanth Raj, and many among others. The ceremony will be followed by cultural programmes.