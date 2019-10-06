Two-day ‘HotelTech Kerala’ from Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ninth-edition of Kerala’s premier HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) exhibition, HotelTech Kerala, will be held from October 10 to 12 at the KTDC’s Bolgatty Palace event centre here.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for the hospitality sector in the state to identify suppliers related to their sector.

The show will also facilitate and provide national and local manufacturers an opportunity to meet with hoteliers, restaurant, resort, caterers and bakery owners from all over Kerala, a release said.

HotelTech Kerala will showcase the following sectors- hotel supplies, hotelware and tableware, equipment for hotels and restaurants, cleaning equipment and services, linen and furnishing products, food & beverages and other services.

The concurrent events being held include the Kerala Culinary Challenge (KCC) 2019 which is being presented by SICA-Kerala Chapter and being held at the same venue in Kochi. Chefs from hotels and resorts across the state will take part and vie for top honours. Competitions will be held in display and live cooking categories in the event. Individual artistic display will be held in dress the cake, creative dessert and mocktails.

There will be live competitions in hot cooking dish for chicken, fish, rice dish and authentic Kerala cuisine.

“The prime objective of this challenge is to provide a professional platform where culinary professionals from across Kerala can display their individual and combined skills, partner and network in a business like and competitive environment,” said an organiser.