Ayurvedic management of sleep disorders 

Dr Soumya J By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nowadays, sleep disturbances or insomnia is more prevalent among older people. Sleep is a state of mind, in which the existence of things cannot be experienced.

As like food, sleep is inevitable for the equilibrium of body and mind. Sleep appears to deteriorate in many ways as one grows old.

Regular and sound sleep is essential for survival, as well as the normal state of physiological, neurological and psychological functioning of the body.

According to Ayurveda, there are three auxiliary pillars such as food, sleep and celibacy.

Food is inevitable for the sustenance of the physical health, sleep is essential for the tranquillity of mind and celibacy is essential for the liberation of the soul.

Sleep disorder or insomnia means lack of sleep or disturbances in sleep. It can affect mood, energy, hormone levels and entire health system.

Studies show that 80% of menopausal women also experience lack of sleep and other related psychiatric issues.

Sleep disorder and depression are closely related, so this makes the older people more confused or frustrated stage.

In old age, sleep disorders can be due to stress, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, hypertension etc.

Other disturbing factors in sleep disorders are anxiety, depression, day napping, cough, constipation, cramps, and asthma.

At any stage, managing sleep disorders are a challenging issue that may require lifestyle changes. In human beings, 24-hour sleep and wake cycle is tightly regulated by the circadian clock.

This circadian rhythm is maintaining by a hormone Melatonin which is produced from Pineal gland.

Irregular lifestyles will affect these rhythmic stages of the body and leading to disorders like insomnia, lack of appetite etc. Ayurveda recommends a good way of lifestyle for a healthy life.

Food for good sleep

Persons with Insomnia should be accustomed to milk, soup, sugarcane juice and black gram. Some studies show that tryptophan-rich foods like milk can boost serotonin secretion, which is good for sound sleep.

Regular intake of Medhya rasayanas and herbs like Aswagandha, Tulsi, Yashtimadhu etc are valued on natural cure for Insomnia.



Massage

Ayurveda recommending daily body massage and head massage for a sound sleep. The whole body, specifically the head and feet, should be regularly massaged with herbal oil, which bestows lustre to the body. Regular oil massage reduces fatigue, ensures satisfaction, strength and sound sleep.

Bath warm bath stimulate the body’s thermoregulatory system, and increase circulation of blood. It induces a sound and calm sleep for you.

Exercise: Regular practice of exercises like yoga will increase vitality and steadiness of the body and mind.

Daily practice of Yogasanas like Trikonasana, Shasankasana, Shavasana, viparita karani and Anuloma Viloma Pranayama ensures a tight and calm sleep.

Select agreeable place with fresh air and a comfortable bed for sleep.

Avoid tight dresses at bedtime. Spicy and heavy food should not be abandoned for dinner. Stay away from nicotine, caffeine, chocolates and other energy drinks which will keep you awake by stimulating the nervous system.

If you are looking for a tight sleep, avoid your mobile phone right before bedtime. Avoid the habit of day time napping except in the summer season.

Sleeping and waking up at the same time every day allows the sleep-wake clock to maintain proper timing.

Sleeping in a proper manner enlighten happiness, strength, nourishment and longevity. Proper sleep is the best regimen for acquiring healthiness of the body.

The author is a medical consultant at Immanuel Arasar Ayurveda Medical College in Marthandam. The views expressed are her own.